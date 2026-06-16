Marius Borg Høiby, the eldest son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, was sentenced to four years in prison after an Oslo court found him guilty of rape, domestic violence, and several other crimes. The case has received widespread attention in Norway.
The 29-year-old was convicted by Oslo District Court of two counts of rape, one count of abuse in a close relationship, and several other offences, including assault. He was acquitted of two other rape charges. The sentence was announced on Monday after a long and closely followed trial.
According to court findings, Høiby was The court found Høiby guilty on 34 out of 40 charges. Prosecutors asked for a sentence of seven years and seven months, while his lawyers argued for a much shorter term.
The court decided on a four-year prison sentence and ordered him to pay compensation to several victims.tte-Marit from a previous relationship and became part of Norway's royal family circle when she married Crown Prince Haakon in 2001.
Although he has been raised within the royal environment, he does not hold a royal title and has never carried out official royal duties.
The charges relate to incidents that allegedly happened between 2018 and 2024. Prosecutors said Høiby sexually assaulted women who were asleep or unable to resist.
The case grew after a 2024 investigation led to more allegations from several women. Evidence in the trial included electronic messages, videos, photos, and testimony from several accusers.
Throughout the proceedings, Høiby denied the rape allegations bDuring the trial, Høiby denied the rape charges but admitted to some lesser offences, such as drug-related and traffic violations.
He attended the verdict hearing by video link for health reasons and is expected to appeal the decision. renewed attention on the country's royal family, although palace officials have largely declined to comment on the judicial process.
Crown Prince Haakon previously stressed that Høiby is subject to the same legal system as any other citizen.
The four-year sentence is not final, and Høiby can still appeal the verdict.