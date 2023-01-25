Norway fund drops China, India firms over sale of weapons to Myanmar2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 03:28 PM IST
The decision to exclude the two companies was taken by Norway's central bank, based on a recommendation by an ethics board
The Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, the largest in the world, has removed two companies from China and India from its investment portfolio due to their involvement in the sale of weapons to Myanmar. The decision, made by the Norwegian central bank, who manages the fund, was based on violation of the fund's ethical guidelines.
