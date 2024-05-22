Norway, Ireland and Spain move to recognise State of Palestine, Israel furious | A simple guide to conflict
Israel-Hamas war update: The leaders of Norway and Spain said that their nations would recognise Palestine as a state next week. Ireland's leader also made a similar announcement, though he did not specify the timing. What does this mean, and will this have any impact on the ground?
In a historic move, three European countries – Norway, Ireland and Spain – announced their plans to recognise a Palestinian state. The development irked Israel, which immediately recalled its envoys to the three countries.