Norway PM Jonas Gahr Store says Donald Trump linked Greenland takeover threats to Nobel Peace Prize snub

Norway’s Prime Minister said on Monday (January 19) that he received a message from US President Donald Trump warning of rising tensions over Greenland, in which the American leader suggested he no longer felt bound to think “purely of peace” after failing to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

The message to Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, first reported by PBS, comes as Washington’s standoff with European allies deepens over Trump’s repeated threats to take control of Greenland, a self-governing territory of NATO member Denmark.

Tariff threat adds pressure In a bid to force European countries backing Denmark and Greenland into talks, Trump on Saturday announced a 10% import tax, due to take effect in February, on goods from eight countries, including Norway.

The move drew sharp criticism across Europe. However, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer sought to cool tensions, saying he did not believe the crisis would escalate into military action.

“I think this can be resolved and should be resolved through calm discussion,” Starmer said on Monday.

Trump’s message and Nobel reference PBS reported that Trump’s message to Store included a pointed reference to the Nobel Peace Prize.

“Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace,” Trump wrote, according to PBS.

“The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland.”

PBS said the message was forwarded to several European ambassadors in Washington.

Store confirmed receiving a text from Trump but declined to disclose its contents. The White House did not respond to requests for comment.

Norway backs Denmark and Greenland Støore said Trump’s message was a reply to an earlier communication sent jointly by him and Finnish President Alexander Stubb, opposing the tariff announcement and calling for de-escalation and a phone conversation among leaders.

“Norway’s position on Greenland is clear. Greenland is a part of the Kingdom of Denmark, and Norway fully supports the Kingdom of Denmark on this matter,” Store said.

Addressing the Nobel issue, he added: “As regards the Nobel Peace Prize, I have clearly explained, including to President Trump, what is well known — the prize is awarded by an independent Nobel Committee and not the Norwegian government.”

The Norwegian Nobel Committee operates independently, with members appointed by parliament.

Greenland protests and firm stance Tensions have also spilled onto the streets. Thousands of Greenlanders marched over the weekend to protest any attempt to take over the island.

Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said tariff threats would not alter their position.

“We will not be pressured,” Nielsen wrote on Facebook. “We stand firm on dialogue, on respect, and on international law.”

Also Read | One year of Trump 2.0: The twists and turns that impacted India

Strain on US–Europe relations The latest episode adds to already strained US-European relations over Ukraine, trade disputes, defence spending and migration policy.

Trump has suggested that the tariffs are retaliation for recent deployments of symbolic numbers of European troops to Greenland — deployments that European governments say were planned Arctic security exercises linked to concerns about Russia and China.

Starmer called Trump’s tariff threat “completely wrong” and warned against escalation.

“A trade war is in no one’s interest,” he said. “Being pragmatic does not mean being passive, and partnership does not mean abandoning principles.”

EU weighs response Six of the eight countries targeted by the tariffs are members of the European Union. European Council President António Costa said the bloc’s leaders had expressed “readiness to defend ourselves against any form of coercion,” and is expected to convene a summit later this week.

Britain, which is no longer part of the EU, does not plan to impose retaliatory tariffs for now.

“My focus is on making sure we don’t get to that stage,” Starmer said.