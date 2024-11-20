Norwegian police announced on Tuesday that Marius Borg Hoiby, the 27-year-old son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, was arrested on suspicion of rape. The arrest took place on Monday evening, with police stating the case involved "a sexual act without intercourse" where the victim was reportedly unable to resist. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"What police can say about the rape is that it concerns a sexual act without intercourse. The victim is said to have been unable to resist the act," AFP quoted police as saying.

Search and seizures Authorities revealed that Hoiby's home had been searched, resulting in unspecified "seizures" as part of the investigation.

Who is Marius Borg Hoiby Hoiby, born in 1997 from a relationship before Mette-Marit’s marriage to Crown Prince Haakon in 2001, has no official royal duties. He was raised by the royal couple alongside his step-siblings, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 20, and Prince Sverre Magnus, 18.

Previous legal troubles The arrest follows several recent legal issues. In August, Hoiby was accused of bodily harm during a dispute at the Oslo apartment of a woman he was reportedly dating. Norwegian media reported that police found a knife embedded in a bedroom wall at the scene.

In September, Hoiby was arrested for breaching a restraining order linked to the same woman. Police disclosed that he was in a car with this woman when arrested on Monday.

Expanded domestic abuse suspicion Police added that the August case now includes suspicions of domestic abuse. Authorities are still deliberating whether Hoiby will be remanded in custody.