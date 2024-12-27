A tragic incident unfolded aboard Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Epic on December 26, when a 51-year-old male guest went overboard during the ship's voyage from Ocho Rios, Jamaica, to Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas. Despite extensive search efforts, the cruise line confirmed that the search has ended without success.

The incident was first reported around 3 p.m. local time as the ship was sailing northbound on its 7-night Western Caribbean voyage, which had departed from Port Canaveral, Florida, on December 21. The crew launched a search and rescue operation immediately, coordinated by the Bahamas Rescue Coordination Center. Norwegian Epic, which weighs in at 155,873 gross tons, initially halted its journey and retraced its path in a circular search pattern, hoping for a successful recovery.

With daylight fading quickly as sunset approached at 5:18 p.m., search efforts became more challenging, and despite assistance from the nearby Holland America Line's Zuiderdam, the search proved unsuccessful. The authorities eventually called off the operation, and Norwegian Epic was cleared to resume its voyage.

Norwegian Cruise Line expressed its support for the guest's family, who were traveling with a larger group, stating that they are being assisted during this difficult time. Cruise Hive, a blog covering the latest news for cruisers, reported that a spokesperson from Norwegian Cruise Line informed them, “The authorities were immediately notified, and a search and rescue operation under the guidance and oversight of the Bahamas Rescue Coordination Center went underway. After an extensive search that was unfortunately unsuccessful, the ship was released by the authorities to continue its voyage."

The cruise line’s spokesperson also told Cruise Hive, “The guest was traveling with a large group and his family on board is being attended to and supported during this very challenging situation. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time.”