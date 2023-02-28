Norwegian Cruise Line issues soft 2023 earnings guidance amid rising costs
- Cruise operator expects to return to profitability this year.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. issued soft earnings guidance for the year as it works to contain surging costs and mount a comeback from pandemic-constrained operations.
The Miami-based cruise operator said Tuesday that it expects to be profitable this year for the first time since the pandemic halted U.S. cruising in 2020. However, the company’s 2023 earnings guidance fell below Wall Street expectations amid rising costs tied to food, fuel and labor.
Shares sank 12% to $14.51 in morning trading. The downbeat outlook also weighed on shares of Royal Caribbean and Carnival, which slipped 3% and 5%, respectively.
Norwegian and rivals such as Carnival Corp. and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. are grappling with surging costs for fuel, food, labor and more after three years of pandemic constraints. Higher interest rates are also weighing on the companies, which issued billions of dollars in debt to make it through the pandemic.
Norwegian said it has taken steps in recent months to cut costs and boost margins. Adjusted nonfuel cruising costs per capacity day are expected to drop almost 15% this year, compared with the second half of last year.
“We are now squarely focused on the future and are taking deliberate and strategic actions to best position the company for its next chapter," Chief Executive Frank Del Rio said.
The company said it expects to post an annual adjusted profit of 70 cents a share this year, below the $1.04 a share expected by Wall Street analysts, according to FactSet.
For the three months ended Dec. 31, Norwegian’s revenue more than tripled to $1.52 billion, topping the $1.50 billion expected by analysts, according to FactSet. At the same time, cruise operating costs surged 70%.
The company posted a loss of $482.5 million, or $1.14 a share, compared with $1.57 billion, or $4.01 a share, in the same period a year earlier. Adjusted loss came to $1.04 a share, wider than the 86 cents a share expected by analysts, according to FactSet.
For 2023, the company said it expects occupancy, a measure of how full a ship is, to return to historical levels this spring. The company also expects to sail more than it did in 2019, with capacity expected to be 19% above 2019 levels, boosted by the introduction of new ships. Carnival Corp. and Royal Caribbean have said they expect to sail 3.3% and 14% more than they did in 2019, respectively.
Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com