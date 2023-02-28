Norwegian Cruise Line issues soft 2023 earnings guidance amid rising costs

For 2023, the company said it expects occupancy, a measure of how full a ship is, to return to historical levels this spring. The company also expects to sail more than it did in 2019, with capacity expected to be 19% above 2019 levels, boosted by the introduction of new ships. Carnival Corp. and Royal Caribbean have said they expect to sail 3.3% and 14% more than they did in 2019, respectively.

