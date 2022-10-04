Norwegian diplomat shares video of ‘world’s highest Shiva temple' | Watch

The clip has captured the aerial view of a snow-capped temple with the enchanting song Namo Namo song from the film Kedarnath playing in the background.
Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim, who has been sharing amazing videos and pictures of Indian landscapes on social media platforms, once again remained astonished by the mesmerizing beauty of “Incredible India". He has recently shared the short clip of “Mahadev Mandir" on his official Twitter handle.
“Incredible India! World's Highest Located Mahadev Mandir.., believed to be 5000 years old ! Uttarakhand," the video was captioned.
Solheim posted the video on October 2 on Twitter, and since then, it has garnered over 742.2k views, 52.4k likes, and numerous reactions in the comment box.
“Tungnath Mahadev temple, one of the panch kedar. The trek to the temple is just awesome. Little above is the Chandrashila from where the Himalayan peaks have a 270-degree wide view... incredible India," one user commented.
Another user said, “Yes! Cleanliness is purity and purity is the platform for devotion, prayer and meditation. This Mahadev Mandir is indeed a wonder. Jai Sri Maharudra Deva."
"It is not the highest, and the temple structure is certainly not 5000 years old. It is a beautiful temple on its own; and doesn't need these incorrect adjectives," the third person said.
Fourth user wrote, "Can't be that old. The present temple was built around the 8th century AD during the times of Adi Shankaracharya. Any prior archaeological evidence would be difficult due to the terrain which is subject to flood and avalanches."
Meanwhile, the government data shows that Tungnath is the highest Shiva temple in the world and is the highest of the five Panch Kedar temples located in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand.
