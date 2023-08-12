Norwegian mountaineer walks over dying Pakistani guide in pursuit of K2 summit record, video sparks outrage | Watch2 min read 12 Aug 2023, 04:31 PM IST
A recent K2 summit by Norwegian mountaineer Kristin Harila came faced a lot of criticism during her climb she appeared to step over the body of Muhammad Hassan, a Pakistani porter who later died
K2 is the second-highest mountain in the world with a stunning altitude of 8,611 meters. It is a dream for many mountaineers to attempt this Himalayan peak and during this endeavor, they are supported by many others like their guides and porters. A recent K2 summit by Norwegian mountaineer Kristin Harila came under a lot of criticism as during her climb she appeared to step over the body of Muhammad Hassan, an injured Pakistani porter who later died.
The social media users questioned her that how she can celebrate her success only hours after witnessing such a horrific incident.
Receiving death threats
Kristin Harila shared a lengthy blog post and claimed that she is receiving death threats. She argued that the drone video couldn't capture the nuances of the video and denied the allegations that her team left Muhammad Hassan to die. “It is simply not true to say that we did nothing to help him," Harila told the Telegraph.
“Considering the number of people that stayed behind and that had turned around, I believed Hassan would be getting all the help he could, and that he would be able to get down," Kristin Harila said in her blog post as per Washington Post.
Kristin Harila said the people who sent Muhammad Hassan to such conditions without proper equipment like a down suit, oxygen mask, and gloves are responsible for his death.
The incident has reignited the old debate about the treatment of support staff for mountaineers. For long, the mountaineers were questioned over the treatment of support staff like guides and porters. The debate even spills over the payment part with some accusing that the support staff is not even paid properly.