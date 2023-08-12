K2 is the second-highest mountain in the world with a stunning altitude of 8,611 meters. It is a dream for many mountaineers to attempt this Himalayan peak and during this endeavor, they are supported by many others like their guides and porters. A recent K2 summit by Norwegian mountaineer Kristin Harila came under a lot of criticism as during her climb she appeared to step over the body of Muhammad Hassan, an injured Pakistani porter who later died.

As per a report by Washington Post, a video was shared widely on social media platforms where the hiker can be seen stepping over the body of Muhammad Hassan. The video was released by other mountaineers and has ignited a debate on social media over the treatment of support staff by the mountaineers sponsored heavily by governments or private companies. Kristin Harila was driven by the hunch to create a new record and become the fastest mountaineer to summit the top 14 peaks of the world. She reached the K2 summit on 27 July successfully making a new record of climbing all top 14 peaks in just three months and one day, but her excitement was short-lived as she faced social media ire over the death of Muhammad Hassan and the video.

The social media users questioned her that how she can celebrate her success only hours after witnessing such a horrific incident.

Receiving death threats

Kristin Harila shared a lengthy blog post and claimed that she is receiving death threats. She argued that the drone video couldn't capture the nuances of the video and denied the allegations that her team left Muhammad Hassan to die. “It is simply not true to say that we did nothing to help him," Harila told the Telegraph.

“Considering the number of people that stayed behind and that had turned around, I believed Hassan would be getting all the help he could, and that he would be able to get down," Kristin Harila said in her blog post as per Washington Post.

Kristin Harila said the people who sent Muhammad Hassan to such conditions without proper equipment like a down suit, oxygen mask, and gloves are responsible for his death.

The incident has reignited the old debate about the treatment of support staff for mountaineers. For long, the mountaineers were questioned over the treatment of support staff like guides and porters. The debate even spills over the payment part with some accusing that the support staff is not even paid properly.