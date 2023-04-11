'Not a bank' King Charles stopped taking Prince Harry's calls after he ‘swore at’ his father over money4 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 04:49 PM IST
- The Duke of Sussex lost his temper in a telephone conversation when King Charles repeatedly ignored his demands for money, the claim was made in Royal commentator Robert Jobson's book titled ‘Our King Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed.’
A new book has brought to light some details about Prince Harry and King Charles. Though it is known that the father-son duo have had a sour relationship, now a book has alleged that Prince Harry 'swore' at his father during a row over money.
