A new book has brought to light some details about Prince Harry and King Charles. Though it is known that the father-son duo have had a sour relationship, now a book has alleged that Prince Harry 'swore' at his father during a row over money.

The Duke of Sussex lost his temper in a telephone conversation when Charles repeatedly ignored his demands for money, the claim was made in Royal commentator Robert Jobson's book titled ‘Our King Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed.’

The book claims that Prince Harry was contacting late Queen to discuss financial matters, but she reportedly grew 'weary and tired' of her grandson, a report by the Mirror has stated. In the book, a source told Jobson that that Harry regularly called the late Queen after he moved to California, however, she felt 'troubled' when he asked her to voice his grievances. She told him to directly talk to Charles on this but it rather ended in a disaster.

Also Read: Ahead of King Charles' coronation, UK royals unveil emoji, route details. 10 points

"Her Majesty found Prince Harry's calls quite difficult and wearisome. She didn't want to interfere in the father/son relationship and would urge him to speak to his father," the source told Jobson.

"Prince Charles simply stopped taking Harry's calls after his son swore at him and repeatedly asked for funds," Jobson wrote. And when Queen inquired Charles about this, he said, “he wasn't a bank."

Earlier, the book also claimed that Princess of Wales Kate Middleton felt that the walk with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was “one of the hardest things she ever had to do". Sources had told Jobson that the image of unity portrayed during the walk was an illusion. In the book he wrote, “Catherine later admitted to a senior royal that, such was the ill feeling between the two couples, the joint walkabout was one of the hardest things she'd ever had to do, he writes as quoted by the Dailymail. In the book, the royal author wrote that walk was suggested by next to the throne Prince William to present a united front after the death of the long-reigning Queen.

Similar claims had also surfaced in December 2022 after the release of Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary. The six-part docuseries came out in December last year, covering everything from the Duchess' time with the Royal Family and their childhoods to the discriminatory media coverage Meghan endured in the UK and the effects of what became known as 'Megxit' after the two decided to step back from royal duties.

In his book "Spare", Harry divulges that he had begged his father not to marry his second wife Camilla, now the queen consort. In his book, Harry also referred Camilla as "the other lady" and "wicked stepmother". Apart from this, his book also delivered numerous other revelations, including that elder brother and heir to the throne William had knocked him over during a heated argument. He also used promotional interviews to double down on his claims that some royals, including Camilla and William, and their aides had leaked damaging stories to tabloid papers about him or his American wife Meghan in order to protect themselves or enhance their reputations. He also wrote about Kate's relationship with his wife Meghan.

Prince Harry also believed that his family would never forgive him, so he chose not to include many details about his family in his memoir. He said he had cut his memoir in half to spare his family. The initial transcript for his memoir, Spare, was twice as long as the finished version, Prince Harry said in an interview with Bryony Gordon of The Telegraph. Harry doesn't want the public to be aware of certain events that have occurred, particularly those involving his brother William and his father, King Charles.

Meanwhile, King Charles III will be crowned alongside Camilla, the Queen of Consort 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey in London. as Prince Charles coronation is around the corner, there has been many speculations if Prince Harry and Meghan would attend the coronation ceremony. A group of only 15 who belong to the working royals will appear with King Charles on the Buckingham Palace balcony to greet crowds and hence Harry and Meghan have not made the cut.