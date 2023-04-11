Earlier, the book also claimed that Princess of Wales Kate Middleton felt that the walk with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was “one of the hardest things she ever had to do". Sources had told Jobson that the image of unity portrayed during the walk was an illusion. In the book he wrote, “Catherine later admitted to a senior royal that, such was the ill feeling between the two couples, the joint walkabout was one of the hardest things she'd ever had to do, he writes as quoted by the Dailymail. In the book, the royal author wrote that walk was suggested by next to the throne Prince William to present a united front after the death of the long-reigning Queen.