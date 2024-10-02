‘Not a science fiction’: Israel shares video of Iron Dome intercepting Iranian missiles

Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel Tuesday night, targeting Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Livemint
Updated2 Oct 2024, 10:36 AM IST
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets after Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles,
Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets after Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles, (REUTERS)

Videos circulating on social media show a barrage of missiles streaking across the skies of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, with some breaching Israel's advanced Iron Dome defence system. Debris from intercepted missiles were seen falling in various locations across the country.

Iran reportedly fired around 200 missiles into Israel on Tuesday evening. The strike was said to be in retaliation for the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, further intensifying the long-standing conflict between Israel and Iran and its allies. Air raid sirens blared across Israeli cities as residents sought shelter while Israel activated its anti-missile defence systems.

The night sky over Israel was illuminated by at least 180 missiles, according to various media reports. The attack marked a sharp escalation in the ongoing hostilities.

Fortunately, none of the missiles struck the aircrafts that passed through the region without incident.

Israel deployed its Iron Dome system to intercept the incoming missiles. Originally designed to counter short-range rocket attacks from Hezbollah and Hamas, Israel now uses other defence systems—such as David's Sling and Arrow 2 and 3—to deal with Iran's higher-altitude ballistic missiles.

How did Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu react?

“Iran made a big mistake tonight, and it will pay for it,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a security cabinet meeting. “The regime in Iran does not understand our resolve to defend ourselves [sic]", he posted on X.

The missile strikes came in response to recent Israeli military actions in Lebanon, including an airstrike that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and ground operations across the border.

Israel's Iron Dome system, developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems with US support, became operational in 2011. It has been instrumental in defending against rocket attacks with ranges of 4 to 70 kilometres. While initially intended to protect against short-range rockets, the system's capabilities have since been expanded.

First Published:2 Oct 2024, 10:36 AM IST
'Not a science fiction': Israel shares video of Iron Dome intercepting Iranian missiles

