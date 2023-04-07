‘Not a snub…,’ White House on why Joe Biden is not attending King Charles' coronation1 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 09:14 PM IST
First Lady Jill Biden will be attending the ceremony on behalf of the United States.
The White House has defended US President Joe Biden's decision not to attend the upcoming coronation of King Charles III, which will take place next month. Instead, First Lady Jill Biden will be attending the ceremony "on behalf of the United States."
