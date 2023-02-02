‘Not about China,’ says White House on technology partnership with India
iCET was launched by national security advisors Jake Sullivan from the US and Ajit K Doval from India at the White House on Tuesday
The White House said that US President Joe Biden believes that the India-US initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies, or iCET, is key for the two countries to create a democratic technology ecosystem.
