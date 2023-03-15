Royal author Tom Quinn has claimed that in the public eye Prince William and Kate Middleton seems perfect but behind palace doors, the royal couple are just like others who engage in fights.

In Tom Quinn's new book titled "Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family," he claimed that behind the palace doors the couple have terrible rows where they throw things at each other. The book talks about exclusive testimony from the palace staff with historical sources as well as royal insiders.

Quinn told Fox News Digital that, "Someone at the palace told me about the nicknames they have for each other. But it’s not all sweetness. They have terrible rows where they throw things at each other."

Describing their temper, he added that both the couple might seem calm, however, William is the hot headed. “Kate might seem to be a very calm person, and William also. But it’s not always true.

Quinn said being surrounded by [royal aides] all the time is a major source of stress for the royal couple.

"William is the one who’s a bit hotheaded. We see an example of that in Harry’s book… But Kate is very level-headed. She’s the one who will pour oil on troubled waters and go, ‘Let’s not stir things up,’" he told Fox News Digital.

In his book, Quinn has described Kate as having a "Buddhist calm."

In the book, he wrote, “Of course, privately, William and Kate, like all couples, fall out, row, shout at each other and say unkind things to each other," but he added that Kate is a natural peacemaker, while William always gives away as he experienced more than enough emotional upheaval, divorce, and disruption during his childhood.

The Royal couple married in 2011 at Westminster Abbey in a sumptuous show of British pageantry that attracted a huge world audience.

Quinn also compared the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex. He said not just Meghan, but even Kate got horrible press coverage.

Quinn told the daily, “They said because her mother was a stewardess, as it used to be called in those days, no one would invite the family to any events where there was anyone of significance present." They would also remark about how she was descended from working-class people which was a cruel thing to say. "But Kate never responded," he was quoted by the daily.

He added that Kate did not complained and did not write letters to the press as Meghan did. “But in Meghan’s case, he said, she complained that it was unfair, it was unkind, it was horrible." As per Quinn, this only kept the story alive for weeks, however, “In Kate’s case, she ignored it and that was very wise of her. "And I think when she gets into any rows with William, she does the same, she just ignores it," he said.

Meanwhile, on January 10, Harry who published his memoir Spare, accused William of abusing him physically in 2019 and revealed information about Kate's relationship with his wife Meghan Markle. The Suits actress and Harry exchanged vows in May 2018. Days before her wedding, it was widely reported that Meghan had made Kate cry. However, Meghan claimed later on what happened was exactly opposite. In fact, it was Kate who did something that made Meghan cry. She also claimed that Kate had apologised and Meghan forgave her. In the memoir, he had said that both were driven apart by fights over bridesmaid dresses, Easter gifts, and other issues.