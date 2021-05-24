America's top expert on infectious diseases and adviser to President Biden administration on coronavirus pandemic, Dr Anthony Fauci said that he is "not convinced" that SARS-CoV-2 virus developed naturally.

Dr Fauci has called for an investigation into the virus' origin.

In an interview with Fox News, Fauci said "I am not convinced...I think we should investigate what went on in China until we continue to find out to the best of our ability what happened".

Fauci implicitly discarded that the Covid-19 emerged from an animal and then infected humans--one of the widely prevalent theories regarding the origin of the coronavirus disease.

"Certainly, the people who investigated it say it likely was the emergence from an animal reservoir that then infected individuals, but it could have been something else, and we need to find that out. So, you know, that’s the reason why I said I’m perfectly in favor of any investigation that looks into the origin of the virus," Fauci added.

The Biden administration's top medical adviser made these remarks during 'United Facts of America: A Festival of Fact-Checking' event.





So far, there's a common hypothesis on the origin of Covid-19 which says that that the virus was engineered by researchers and came out of the lab in Wuhan, China. In fact, several scientists have said that the lab-leak theory should be taken seriously until there is a rigorous data-led investigation that proves it wrong.

Fox News said that Donald Trump administration officials and Republicans have long argued there is a high chance Covid-19 was the result of a lab leak in China. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the lab leak theory "extremely unlikely" last week. The WHO Chief, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said the research team’s assessment on whether the virus entered the human population following a laboratory incident was not "extensive enough" and requires further investigation.

The White House has not yet said whether it's seen evidence to disprove the lab leak theory but has joined calls for an independent investigation.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.