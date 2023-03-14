Not Delhi or Mumbai, THIS is the most polluted city in India2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 06:37 PM IST
- Bhiwadi in Rajasthan was the most polluted city in India, with annual PM2.5 levels of 92.7 μg/m3, while 60% of Indian cities included in the report had PM2.5 levels
The air pollution levels in India remained dangerously high in 2022, with an annual average PM2.5 level of 53.3 μg/m3, which is more than 10 times the safe limit recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). Although India improved three places from the previous year, it still ranked eighth on the list of countries with the worst air quality, according to the annual world air quality report by Swiss air quality technology company IQAir.
