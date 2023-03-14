The air pollution levels in India remained dangerously high in 2022, with an annual average PM2.5 level of 53.3 μg/m3, which is more than 10 times the safe limit recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). Although India improved three places from the previous year, it still ranked eighth on the list of countries with the worst air quality, according to the annual world air quality report by Swiss air quality technology company IQAir.

Bhiwadi in Rajasthan was the most polluted city in India, with annual PM2.5 levels of 92.7 μg/m3, while 60% of Indian cities included in the report had PM2.5 levels at least seven times higher than the WHO guideline. Meanwhile, Pakistan's Lahore was the most polluted metropolitan area of 2022, making a huge forgettable leap from 15th rank in 2021.

The region of Central and South Asia, which includes countries like Bangladesh, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kygyzstan, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, had eight of the world’s ten cities with the worst air pollution.

Only six countries – Australia, Estonia, Finland, Grenada, Iceland, and New Zealand – met the WHO's safe limit, and 90% of 131 countries and regions included in the study exceeded the annual PM2.5 guideline value. Pakistan's Lahore was the most polluted metropolitan area of 2022, making a significant jump from the 15th rank in 2021. Only nine cities in the Central and South Asia region met the WHO's annual PM2.5 guideline.

Although India's ranking had improved, the country's air pollution remains a significant public health concern, with 60% of Indian cities included in the report experiencing at least seven times higher annual PM2.5 levels than the WHO guideline. The high levels of air pollution can lead to various respiratory diseases, heart conditions, and premature deaths.

To address the issue, India needs to implement strict regulations and policies to curb air pollution, such as reducing industrial emissions, controlling vehicular pollution, and promoting clean energy sources. Additionally, public awareness campaigns and education on the impacts of air pollution on health can encourage individuals to make choices that help reduce pollution levels.