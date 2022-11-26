Not Donald Trump, Elon Musk was 'significant' supporter of THESE two US Presidents2 min read . 09:53 AM IST
- Elon Musk has revealed that Trump was never his first choice as the 'President' of the United States
Elon Musk may have explicitly shown his support for former US President Donald Trump publicly, but the billionaire has revealed that Trump was never his first choice as the 'President' of the United States.
In the latest tweet Musk revealed that he was a "significant supporter of Obama-Biden (Barack Obama-Joe Biden) presidency and (reluctantly voted for Biden over Trump".
Further criticizing Biden's presidency, Musk wrote "Freedom of speech is the bedrock of a strong democracy and must take precedence".
He added that his preference for the 2024 presidency is "someone sensible and centrist".
"I had hoped that would the case for the Biden administration, but have been disappointed so far," the tech titan tweeted.
Musk, the new Twitter chief, has reinstated Trump's account which was suspended for more than 680 days. The former US President was permanently suspended from the social media site by Twitter's previous management in January 2021, just days after the attempted insurrection by pro-Trump supporters at the US Capitol on January 6. 2021. Trump's supporters attacked the Capitol as the US Congress attempted to certify Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.
Trump's Twitter account appeared to be back as of Saturday evening.
However, it has been a week since Trump has not tweeted anything. Trump is active on his own social media platform "Truth Social".
The platform was launched by Trump after Twitter Inc.’s previous leadership banned him.
Trump said he would not be joining Twitter as he sees "a lot of problems" in the platform.
Praising Musk, Trump said he liked Musk’s $44 billion purchase of Twitter and likes him because “I tend to like characters." But he claimed Twitter’s problems are “terrible," including negative engagement and fake accounts.
Musk has positively reacted to Trump's preference.
The Tesla and SpaceX CEO wrote "I’m fine with Trump not tweeting. The important thing is that Twitter correct a grave mistake in banning his account, despite no violation of the law or terms of service.
Deplatforming a sitting President undermined public trust in Twitter for half of America".
Musk was responding to a post by author Tim Young, who tagged the world's richest person, and wrote: “It's been a week since @elonmusk brought Trump back... and without him even tweeting once... The left can't handle it. (sic)".
Musk has never shied away from talking about his political preferences. Recently, the Twitter CEO called for Americans to vote for Republicans in the US midterm elections.
