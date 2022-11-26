Musk, the new Twitter chief, has reinstated Trump's account which was suspended for more than 680 days. The former US President was permanently suspended from the social media site by Twitter's previous management in January 2021, just days after the attempted insurrection by pro-Trump supporters at the US Capitol on January 6. 2021. Trump's supporters attacked the Capitol as the US Congress attempted to certify Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.

