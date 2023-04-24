Not engineering, Indian students prefer studying THIS in US2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 05:03 PM IST
- According to GRE data, physical sciences, including physics, chemistry and earth sciences, are now the most popular choice of degree for Indian looking to study for Masters and PhD in US.
Indian students pursing higher education in the United States have increasingly dropped Engineering as their subject of choice. The report by Graduate Record Examination (GRE) shows that Indian students prefer studying Physical Science for their post-graduation or doctorate degrees in the US.
