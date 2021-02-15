Not enough data yet about vaccine effect on Covid-19 spread: UK PM

LONDON: There is not yet enough data about how vaccines are affecting the spread of COVID-19, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday as he faces pressure from some of his own lawmakers who are keen to ease lockdown measures.

"Although the vaccination programme is going well, we still don't have enough data about the exact effectiveness of the vaccines in reducing the spread of infection," he told a news conference.

AstraZeneca PLC Pfizer Inc

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via