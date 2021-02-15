OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Not enough data yet about vaccine effect on Covid-19 spread: UK PM
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (AFP)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (AFP)

Not enough data yet about vaccine effect on Covid-19 spread: UK PM

1 min read . Updated: 15 Feb 2021, 10:59 PM IST Reuters

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces pressure from some of his own lawmakers who are keen to ease lockdown measures

LONDON: There is not yet enough data about how vaccines are affecting the spread of COVID-19, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday as he faces pressure from some of his own lawmakers who are keen to ease lockdown measures.

"Although the vaccination programme is going well, we still don't have enough data about the exact effectiveness of the vaccines in reducing the spread of infection," he told a news conference.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
(representational image)

Earthquake tremors of magnitude 3.5 felt in Bihar, no injuries reported

1 min read . 10:51 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Cauvery Basin refinery in TN on Wednesday

1 min read . 10:35 PM IST
On August 15, 2022, several mega projects are expected to be dedicated to the nation (PTI)

Home Minister reviews preparations for the celebrations of 75th year of India's independence

1 min read . 10:31 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Modi to consult experts Tuesday on infrastructure building

1 min read . 10:27 PM IST

AstraZeneca PLC Pfizer Inc

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout