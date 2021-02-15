Not enough data yet about vaccine effect on Covid-19 spread: UK PM

Not enough data yet about vaccine effect on Covid-19 spread: UK PM1 min read . Updated: 15 Feb 2021, 10:59 PM IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces pressure from some of his own lawmakers who are keen to ease lockdown measures
LONDON: There is not yet enough data about how vaccines are affecting the spread of COVID-19, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday as he faces pressure from some of his own lawmakers who are keen to ease lockdown measures.
"Although the vaccination programme is going well, we still don't have enough data about the exact effectiveness of the vaccines in reducing the spread of infection," he told a news conference.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
