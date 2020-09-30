Not even Disney can live on dreams forever

In fairness to Disney, visitors and journalists who have gone to the reopened Disney World in Orlando say the safety protocols — and adherence to them — are downright impressive. Still, consumers are understandably apprehensive, even if it’s just about traveling there. That there is a recession and high unemployment also doesn’t help when Disney is counting on people spending more than $100 per person per day just to enter one of its parks. Neither does the lack of federal relief. Last year, Disney’s business unit comprising theme parks, cruises and consumer products accounted for 37% of total company revenue — more than its television networks or film business (though both ultimately fuel the global fascination with the Disney brand). It furloughed 100,000 theme-park and resort workers in April, holding out hope that the recovery would be quick and strong enough to bring them back.