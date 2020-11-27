Not going to take coronavirus vaccine, it's my right: Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has said that he will not take a Covid-19 vaccine . "I'm telling you, I'm not going to take it. It's my right," the Brazilian President said.

This was the latest in a long list of controversial statements on the novel coronavirus pandemic from Bolsonaro, who has condemned the "hysteria" around Covid-19, compared the deadly virus to a "little flu" and asserted that Brazilians' immune systems were so strong they could swim in raw sewage and "not catch a thing."

In statements broadcast live over multiple social media platforms, the right-wing leader added that Congress was unlikely to require Brazilians to take a vaccine.

Jair Bolsonaro has also expressed skepticism over the effectiveness of mask wearing in the broadcast, implying there was little conclusive evidence of the effectiveness of masks in stemming the transmission of Covid-19.

The president has repeatedly said Brazilians will not be required to be vaccinated when a coronavirus vaccine becomes widely available. In October, he joked on microblogging site Twitter that vaccination would be required only for his dog.

Bolsonaro has expressed skepticism toward coronavirus vaccination programs earlier as well.

Brazil has the second highest number of Covid-19 deaths in the world, and Bolsonaro has for months played down the seriousness of the pandemic despite being infected with the deadly virus in July.

