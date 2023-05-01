‘Not good enough’ Meghan Markle's estranged family reveals on why she cut them off3 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 04:46 PM IST
In the interview, Meghan's father Thomas Markle Sr who suffered a stroke last year also opened up and hoped for reconciliation with daughter.
Meghan Markle's estranged family in an interview addressed as why the Duchess of Sussex distanced herself from them before marrying into the Royal Family. In an interview with Australia's 7NEWS Spotlight programme, her half sister Samantha Markle said that Meghan's estrangement her family as she believed that were ‘not good enough’
