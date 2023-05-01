Meghan Markle's estranged family in an interview addressed as why the Duchess of Sussex distanced herself from them before marrying into the Royal Family. In an interview with Australia's 7NEWS Spotlight programme, her half sister Samantha Markle said that Meghan's estrangement her family as she believed that were ‘not good enough’

The statement from the family came on the 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey where Meghan had claimed that she was the only child. Samantha also filed a defamation case against her which she recently lost. Samantha claimed that Meghan Meghan used royal family’s powerful resources to spread “lies" about Samantha Markle and their father, Thomas.

In the interview with 7NEWS Spotlight, Samantha said, “I called her my little sister." On Thomas Jr.'s reaction on only child claim, she said, he marked the statement as "another lie" on his board.

In the interview, Meghan said that she lost her father. To which Samantha added, “She didn't lose her father, she iced him and there is a very big difference between the two, it was deliberate."

Further speaking on why she lied, Samantha added, "What she told the royal family, what she told Harry wouldn’t have jived, wouldn’t have been consistent with the truth."

When asked as why make up those stories, did Meghan think her family wasn't good enough, Samantha said, “Exactly, I think more than that it seems like Meghan felt like she herself wasn't good enough. In her mind, she had to inflate who she was to Garner false admiration and to be accepted by the royals." “Instead of telling the truth about her family, she engaged in self glorification and leave everybody else out of the equation as if she existed in a vaccum." Samantha added that “She would still be a waitress if it wasn't for dad."

In the interview, Samantha Markle also stated that the relationship between Meghan and Prince Harry is "toxic" and unhealthy for both parties. “When I watched the royal wedding and I was watching her and Harry and there was something in my opinion missing in their eyes, it didn't seem real to me. "

In the interview, Meghan's father Thomas Markle Sr who suffered a stroke last year also opened up about her. When asked if Meghan was here now what would you say to her, to which Thomas said, “Let's go somewhere and talk and I'd say What's wrong" He also hoped for reconciliation with her and said, “How can I fix this?"

The interview also showed footage from Meghan's past, family videos. It also showed footage of Meghan being driven in a convertible wearing a tiara and prom dress, with a voiceover describing her as "the homecoming queen". The explosive interview interview has come days ahead of King Charles' May 6 coronation.

Markle family and Meghan have been estranged since her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018. Markle, a former lighting director for US TV soaps and sitcoms, pulled out of the wedding days beforehand after undergoing heart surgery.

Defamation case against Meghan Markle:

Meghan Markle won the defamation lawsuit against her half-sister Samantha Markle as a judge dismissed the court case. The lawsuit was dismissed saying that Meghan Markle’s statements in the interview were pure opinion and "not capable of being proved false".

Samantha Markle has sued Meghan Markle for the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 in which the duchess said she was “an only child". Samantha Markle has accused Meghan of "defamation and injurious falsehoods." The filing also read that Meghan used royal family’s powerful resources to spread “lies" about Samantha Markle and their father, Thomas. She said it destroyed their reputation and credibility, with an aim to promote “rags to royalty" narrative.