When asked as why make up those stories, did Meghan think her family wasn't good enough, Samantha said, “Exactly, I think more than that it seems like Meghan felt like she herself wasn't good enough. In her mind, she had to inflate who she was to Garner false admiration and to be accepted by the royals." “Instead of telling the truth about her family, she engaged in self glorification and leave everybody else out of the equation as if she existed in a vaccum." Samantha added that “She would still be a waitress if it wasn't for dad."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}