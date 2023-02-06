Not good use of money…: Bill Gates criticises Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos space travel initiatives
- It's actually quite expensive to go to Mars. You can buy measles vaccines and save lives for $1,000 (£814) per life saved, Bill Gates said
Taking a dig at Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos's space travel initiatives, billionaire Bill Gates said that he would rather pay for vaccines than travelling to Mars. He also pointed out that spending money on ‘space travel’ is not exactly a good use of money.
