Home / News / World /  'Not guilty' tees and more: Donald Trump's 2024 poll campaign cashes in with fake mugshot merch
Back

'Not guilty' tees and more: Donald Trump's 2024 poll campaign cashes in with fake mugshot merch

2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 11:24 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on the day of his court appearance in New York after being indicted by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., April 4, 2023. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo/File Photo (REUTERS)Premium
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on the day of his court appearance in New York after being indicted by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., April 4, 2023. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo/File Photo (REUTERS)

Donald Trump's re-election campaign is using his indictment to raise funds by marketing T-shirts with a specially-created “Not Guilty” mug shot of the former US president.

The indictment of former US President Donald Trump has created an unusual business opportunity, with fake mugshots and ‘not guilty’ merchandise going viral. The Republican leader's 2024 campaign has launched the ‘Official Trump Mugshot White Cotton T-Shirt’, dropping the new merch with an alert sent out to all subscribers on Trump’s mailing list. Meanwhile, amateur sellers on platforms such as eBay and Etsy are also selling fake versions of his mugshot printed on $38.25 tapestries and $16 T-shirts.

An email alert informed Trump supporters earlier this week that the plain t-shirt - sporting a doctored photo of the former leader being booked - would be sent to fans for ‘for free’ if they donated $47 to his re-election campaign. It can otherwise be purchased from the Republican's 2024 campaign website for $36.

According to an earlier Rolling Stone report, some of Trump’s close aides and advisers had pushed the ex-president to channel the buzz over his arrest into fuel for a fundraising drive - with his potential mugshot featuring prominently - while others called for it to be used as a new symbol on 2024 campaign merchandise. The lack of an actual mugshot failed to be a deterrent, with the campaign (and others) turning to AI and other tools.

ALSO READ: Trump, facing criminal charges, calls for defunding the FBI

The former US president surrendered to the Manhattan district attorney’s office on Tuesday and has pled not guilty to the 34 felony counts in the indictment. The case pertains to hush money paid to former adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal ahead of 2016 US election to suppress publication of their alleged sexual encounters with him.

The global spectacle of the first criminal indictment ever of a former US President has captivated audiences in America and around the world.

Not to be outdone, Daniels (whose real name is Stephanie Clifford) has also launched her own line of Trump-themed merchandise. Now a paranormal investigator, she has been selling $30 pet toys that resemble Trump as well as $20 ‘#TeamStormy’ t-shirts, and even ‘Space Force’ comic books that reference one of the former President's most widely-mocked ideas.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout