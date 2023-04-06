'Not guilty' tees and more: Donald Trump's 2024 poll campaign cashes in with fake mugshot merch2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 11:24 PM IST
Donald Trump's re-election campaign is using his indictment to raise funds by marketing T-shirts with a specially-created “Not Guilty” mug shot of the former US president.
The indictment of former US President Donald Trump has created an unusual business opportunity, with fake mugshots and ‘not guilty’ merchandise going viral. The Republican leader's 2024 campaign has launched the ‘Official Trump Mugshot White Cotton T-Shirt’, dropping the new merch with an alert sent out to all subscribers on Trump’s mailing list. Meanwhile, amateur sellers on platforms such as eBay and Etsy are also selling fake versions of his mugshot printed on $38.25 tapestries and $16 T-shirts.
