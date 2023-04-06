The indictment of former US President Donald Trump has created an unusual business opportunity, with fake mugshots and ‘not guilty’ merchandise going viral. The Republican leader's 2024 campaign has launched the ‘Official Trump Mugshot White Cotton T-Shirt’, dropping the new merch with an alert sent out to all subscribers on Trump’s mailing list. Meanwhile, amateur sellers on platforms such as eBay and Etsy are also selling fake versions of his mugshot printed on $38.25 tapestries and $16 T-shirts.

An email alert informed Trump supporters earlier this week that the plain t-shirt - sporting a doctored photo of the former leader being booked - would be sent to fans for ‘for free’ if they donated $47 to his re-election campaign. It can otherwise be purchased from the Republican's 2024 campaign website for $36.

According to an earlier Rolling Stone report, some of Trump’s close aides and advisers had pushed the ex-president to channel the buzz over his arrest into fuel for a fundraising drive - with his potential mugshot featuring prominently - while others called for it to be used as a new symbol on 2024 campaign merchandise. The lack of an actual mugshot failed to be a deterrent, with the campaign (and others) turning to AI and other tools.

The former US president surrendered to the Manhattan district attorney’s office on Tuesday and has pled not guilty to the 34 felony counts in the indictment. The case pertains to hush money paid to former adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal ahead of 2016 US election to suppress publication of their alleged sexual encounters with him.

The global spectacle of the first criminal indictment ever of a former US President has captivated audiences in America and around the world.

Not to be outdone, Daniels (whose real name is Stephanie Clifford) has also launched her own line of Trump-themed merchandise. Now a paranormal investigator, she has been selling $30 pet toys that resemble Trump as well as $20 ‘#TeamStormy’ t-shirts, and even ‘Space Force’ comic books that reference one of the former President's most widely-mocked ideas.

