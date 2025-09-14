‘Not here to taste power’, says new Nepal PM Sushila Karki; death toll in Gen Z protests rises to 72

Nepal Protests: Hours after assuming the role of the Prime Minister of Nepal's interim government, Sushila Karki delivered on Sunday a powerful message on the accountability of her administration in shaping the country.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Sushila Karki said that her government has not taken charge to “taste power” but to stabilise the country, address demands for justice, and prepare for fresh elections within six months.

“My team and I are not here to taste the power. We won't stay for more than six months. We will hand over the responsibility to the new parliament. We won't succeed without your support,” she said after formally assuming office at the Singha Durbar.

Sushila Karki hailed the Nepal Gen Z protests that started on September 8 and created waves across the globe, where the country's youth demanded an end to corruption and economic reforms.

Lauding the youth, the Nepal interim Prime Minister announced that those who were killed during the protest would be officially recognised as “martyrs”.

She also announced that the family of the victims will be given an amount of NRs 1 million each as compensation.

“27 hours of movement is first in Nepal. They are demanding economic equality and the eradication of corruption. All the deceased of September 8 are announced martyrs and will be given one million each. Expenses of the injured will be borne by the government, and they will also be compensated,” she said.

Nepal protest death toll rises to 72 The death toll due to the Nepal protests on September 8 has risen to 72, the health ministry said on Sunday as search teams continue to find new bodies from shopping malls and other buildings due to the violence.

“Bodies of many people who died in shopping malls, houses and other buildings that were set on fire or attacked are now being discovered,” Prakash Budathoki, health ministry spokesperson said.

The ministry's latest updated data showed at least 2,113 people were injured in Nepal’s worst unrest in decades.