“What weapons platforms could we offer through the foreign military sales program that would incentivise rush -- Indian leaders to reject Putin and align with its natural allies of democracy?" he asked. The United States has the finest weapons systems in the world and the most advanced weapons systems in the world, Austin said. “So, we have a range of capabilities that we can provide or offer (to India)," said the defence secretary. “I look forward to you continuing to work with the great people of India. And what a great ally they can be if we eliminate some of the restrictions on sales," Wilson said.

