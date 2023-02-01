Not in India, it happened in Pakistan: Defense Minister says on worshippers killed during prayers
Expressing his views on the suicide bombing that took place inside a mosque in Peshawar on January 30, Khawaja Asif said, ‘Worshippers weren't killed during prayers even in India or Israel but it happened in Pakistan.’
In response to the deadly suicide bombing that took place inside a mosque in Peshawar on January 30, Pakistan's Minister of Defense Khawaja Asif has claimed that, even in India, people are not killed while attending prayers. The suicide attack claimed 100 lives and injured many more.
