In response to the deadly suicide bombing that took place inside a mosque in Peshawar on January 30, Pakistan's Minister of Defense Khawaja Asif has claimed that, even in India, people are not killed while attending prayers. The suicide attack claimed 100 lives and injured many more.

More than 100 people were hurt in the suicide attack inside a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, bringing the death toll to 100. In the mosque, more than 300 people were offering prayers at the time of the explosion.

The minister spoke about terror acts that occurred between 2010 and 2017, "This war started from Swat during the PPP's tenure and it was concluded during the PML-N's previous tenure, and peace was established in the country from Karachi to Swat."

"Worshippers weren't killed during prayers even in India or Israel but it happened in Pakistan," The Dawn quoted Asif as sharing his thoughts on the incident at the National Assembly. “Terrorism doesn’t differentiate between any religion or sect. Terrorism is used in the name of religion to take precious lives."

Asif went on to say that after the Afghans arrived in Pakistan and settled, thousands of people were left without jobs. Asif also said that the Swat residents' demonstrations against the relocated people served as the first evidence of this. According to him, 450,000 Afghans entered Pakistan legally over the course of the last 1.5 years and did not leave.

The minister said that this shouldn't just be a discussion and urged the House to advise the administration on how to combat terrorism. He went on to say that terrorism had permeated Pakistan’s way of life and the way it communicated, highlighting how the mood of the country had altered over the previous four to five years, as per the publication.

“Who is a terrorist and who is not, I can’t say anything about that." The Dawn quoted Asif as saying in reference to the Afghan refugees present in small cities across the country.

