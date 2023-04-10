Not instructing India but…, Ukraine minister on India-Russia diplomatic ties

Not instructing India but…, Ukraine minister on India-Russia diplomatic ties2 min read . 02:30 PM IST
- She comments India should be pragmatic in securing its resources, including energy and defence equipment.
Hinting at the close diplomatic ties between India and Russia, Ukraine's deputy foreign minister on Monday said India should be pragmatic in securing its resources, including energy and defence equipment.
Hinting at the close diplomatic ties between India and Russia, Ukraine's deputy foreign minister on Monday said India should be pragmatic in securing its resources, including energy and defence equipment.
"We are not in the position of instructing India in their economic ties with other countries. We only think it is crucial to diversify all of the resources, not only energy but also military resources," Emine Dzhaparova commented on the close ties between the two countries.
"We are not in the position of instructing India in their economic ties with other countries. We only think it is crucial to diversify all of the resources, not only energy but also military resources," Emine Dzhaparova commented on the close ties between the two countries.
The minister also highly praised the Indian prime minister, saying, “Modi's policy of democracy, dialogue and diversity and "no era of war" and strategic application is really important"
The minister also highly praised the Indian prime minister, saying, “Modi's policy of democracy, dialogue and diversity and "no era of war" and strategic application is really important"
Emine Dzhaparova arrived in New Delhi on Monday for a four-day visit, marking the first official visit of the East European country since the conflict between Russia and Ukraine began in February of the previous year. During her visit, Dzhaparova held talks with India's Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sanjay Verma, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi, as well as meeting with Deputy National Security Adviser, Vikram Misri.
Emine Dzhaparova arrived in New Delhi on Monday for a four-day visit, marking the first official visit of the East European country since the conflict between Russia and Ukraine began in February of the previous year. During her visit, Dzhaparova held talks with India's Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sanjay Verma, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi, as well as meeting with Deputy National Security Adviser, Vikram Misri.
Taking to her official Twitter handle, Dzhaparavo stated, “Happy to visit -the land that gave birth to many sages,saints&gurus. Today, #India wants to be the Vishwaguru, the global teacher and arbiter. In our case, we've got a very clear picture aggressor against innocent victim. Supporting is the only right choice for true Vishwaguru."
Taking to her official Twitter handle, Dzhaparavo stated, “Happy to visit -the land that gave birth to many sages,saints&gurus. Today, #India wants to be the Vishwaguru, the global teacher and arbiter. In our case, we've got a very clear picture aggressor against innocent victim. Supporting is the only right choice for true Vishwaguru."
The visit was an opportunity for both countries to discuss bilateral relations and exchange views on the current situation in Ukraine and global issues of mutual interest. The MEA stated that the talks were productive, and both sides expressed a desire to strengthen ties and cooperation.
The visit was an opportunity for both countries to discuss bilateral relations and exchange views on the current situation in Ukraine and global issues of mutual interest. The MEA stated that the talks were productive, and both sides expressed a desire to strengthen ties and cooperation.
India and Ukraine have historically maintained good relations, with India recognizing Ukraine's independence in 1991 and establishing diplomatic relations in 1992. The two countries have cooperated in various fields, including trade, defence, and culture.
India and Ukraine have historically maintained good relations, with India recognizing Ukraine's independence in 1991 and establishing diplomatic relations in 1992. The two countries have cooperated in various fields, including trade, defence, and culture.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)