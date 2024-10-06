US Presidential elections: Billionaire tech executive Elon Musk on Saturday made an appearance at Republican presidential nominee, Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. This is the same site where Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in July, wounding his right ear. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While addressing the rally, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla wore a black-on-black cap bearing the “Make America Great Again" slogan of Trump’s campaign. “As you can see I am not just MAGA — I am Dark MAGA," Musk joked.

The billionaire has also changed his social media profile picture with slogan of Trump’s campaign. As Trump welcomed him on the stage, Musk said, “The true test of someone's character is how they behave under fire." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During his speech, he also took a jibe at President Joe Biden and said, "We had one president who couldn’t climb a flight of stairs and another who was fist-pumping after getting shot… Fight, Fight, Fight! Blood coming down the face. American is the home of the brave…So who do you want representing America?"

On July 14, Musk said that he ‘fully endorses’ former US president Donald Trump, and hoped for his speedy recovery, after the shooting at US presidential candidate. “I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery," Musk wrote on X, along with a visual of Secret Service agents helping Trump get off the stage.

Trump recalls July assassination attempt Trump recalled the July assassination attempt saying, "I will never quit. I will never bend. I will never break. I will never yield, not even in the face of death itself." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trump asked for his supporters to hold a moment of silence marking the minute shots were fired at him at the previous Butler rally. The gunman, 20-year-old Thomas Crooks, was shot and killed by law enforcement on site. One rallygoer was killed and two others were injured.