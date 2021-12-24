Several US states and European countries have decided to reinstate Covid-related restrictions due to the latest surge in coronavirus cases. While many reports are saying the new surge is because of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, but a group of scientists has rejected the reports. According to them, the spike in the Covid cases in the US and Europe is because of the Delmicron variant. It is not a new variant but a combination of Delta and omicron variants of coronavirus.

A member of the Covid-19 task force in Maharashtra also said that there is a possibility that the West is caught between twin spikes (Delta and Omicron).

"Delmicron, the twin spikes of Delta and Omicron, in Europe and US has led to a mini tsunami of cases," Dr Shashank Joshi said in a report in Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication.

According to the doctors, Delmicron infection was seen in people with a weak immune system, senior citizens, people with comorbidities, and unvaccinated individuals.

However, health experts are divided whether the combination of two variants can lead to super strain. Virologist Peter White at the University of New South Wales, also warned about the possibility of a super strain in an interview.

Can India witness Delmicron surge?

According to the Centre, India has reported 341 cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant as of Thursday. And, the Delta variant is the one fuelling Covid cases in the country. Since Omicron is fast replacing the world it is hard to predict how both these strains together would behave.

Yesterday, India saw a single-day jump of 84 fresh Omicron cases in the last 24 hours. Tamil Nadu recorded the highest daily count (33) of Omicron cases, followed by Maharashtra (23) and Karnataka (12). Delhi and Gujarat reported seven cases each on Thursday while two patients tested positive for the new variant of coronavirus in Odisha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the efforts to combat Covid-19 and Omicron strain and emphasised the need to be "satark" and "saavdhan". He said the fight against the pandemic is not over and the need for continued adherence to COVID safe behaviour is of paramount importance even today.

