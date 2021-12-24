Several US states and European countries have decided to reinstate Covid-related restrictions due to the latest surge in coronavirus cases. While many reports are saying the new surge is because of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, but a group of scientists has rejected the reports. According to them, the spike in the Covid cases in the US and Europe is because of the Delmicron variant. It is not a new variant but a combination of Delta and omicron variants of coronavirus.

