Not just UK, Charles III is also the king of these 3 countries. Know more

At the moment Queen Elizabeth died, the throne passed immediately and without ceremony to the heir, Charles III. The 73-year-old is now called King Charles III. On September 9, Charles III made his national TV debut as king . He ascends to a new job at an age when most people are safely retired. However, with Queen's death, Charles is not just the King of the United Kingdom, but will also head of the state of Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. All three countries are part of the "Commonwealth realm", which is a group of 14 nations that recognise the British monarch as their head of state. This is because the position is mentioned in the constitution of these countries.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}