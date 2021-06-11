Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Not loving it! Mcdonald's South Korea, Taiwan operations hacked

Not loving it! Mcdonald's South Korea, Taiwan operations hacked

Premium
A small number of files were accessed, some of which contained personal data, McDonald's said. (File photo)
1 min read . 06:43 PM IST Reuters

McDonald's has hired external consultants to investigate unauthorised activity on an internal security system, with the investigators discovering the data breach in certain markets

McDonald's Corp, the world's largest burger chain, said on Friday a data breach in South Korea and Taiwan has exposed some customer, employee information.

McDonald's Corp, the world's largest burger chain, said on Friday a data breach in South Korea and Taiwan has exposed some customer, employee information.

The company has hired external consultants to investigate unauthorized activity on an internal security system, with the investigators discovering the data breach in certain markets.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The company has hired external consultants to investigate unauthorized activity on an internal security system, with the investigators discovering the data breach in certain markets.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

A small number of files were accessed, some of which contained personal data, McDonald's said, adding that only Korea and Taiwan had customer personal data accessed and they will be taking steps to notify regulators and customers.

The breach is the latest in a series of attacks by cybercriminals on global companies, including meat processor JBS and Colonial Pipeline oil.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!