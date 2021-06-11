Not loving it! Mcdonald's South Korea, Taiwan operations hacked

McDonald's has hired external consultants to investigate unauthorised activity on an internal security system, with the investigators discovering the data breach in certain markets

McDonald's Corp, the world's largest burger chain, said on Friday a data breach in South Korea and Taiwan has exposed some customer, employee information.

A small number of files were accessed, some of which contained personal data, McDonald's said, adding that only Korea and Taiwan had customer personal data accessed and they will be taking steps to notify regulators and customers.

The breach is the latest in a series of attacks by cybercriminals on global companies, including meat processor JBS and Colonial Pipeline oil.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

