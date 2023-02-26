'Not My War, Not My Government': Berlin erupts in protests over arms supply to Ukraine
- Demonstrators asked German government to deescalate the crisis by paving the way for negotiations with Vladimir Putin instead.
The war between Ukraine and Russia has been going on for a year now with no end in sight. As the world finds itself divided between the Western powers and the Eastern powers, some have abstained from taking sides, like India. On 24 February, 2022, Vladimir Putin-led Russia had unleashed a ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine citing the need to ‘denazify’ the East European country.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×