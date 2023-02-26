The war between Ukraine and Russia has been going on for a year now with no end in sight. As the world finds itself divided between the Western powers and the Eastern powers, some have abstained from taking sides, like India. On 24 February, 2022, Vladimir Putin-led Russia had unleashed a ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine citing the need to ‘denazify’ the East European country.

