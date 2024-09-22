After Diana, the crown of the most popular member among the British Royal family has again returned to the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, also known as Catherine Elizabeth Middleton, after a long time in a new poll out of the United Kingdom

People across the globe who follow the British Royals are always curious to know about the most popular member of the first family of the United Kingdom, and a recent Ipsos poll has reveled.

After Diana, the crown of the most popular member among the British Royal family has again returned to the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, also known as Catherine Elizabeth Middleton, after a long time in a new poll out of the United Kingdom.

In a new survey, carried out between September 6 to 9, the Princess of Wales, who resumed royal duties earlier this week following the completion of her cancer treatment, topped the list with 66% of respondents voting for Kate Middleton, followed by her husband Prince William on second, Anna Princess Royal on third and King Charles III, Royal family as a whole.

Most surprisingly, Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle stood at 7th and 8th position in the ranking.

According to the Ipsos poll, the Princess of Wales was favoured by a sizable 66% of respondents, while only 10% have an opinion against her. Her husband, Prince William, was second in the most popular royal ranking, with 65% of respondents favouring him, while 13% had an opinion against the crown prince.

Surprisingly, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex have lower favourability ratings. 28% are favourable towards Prince Harry (down 3), with 46% unfavourable (net -18). 21% are favourable towards the Duchess of Sussex (down 4), with over half (53%) unfavourable (net -32).

The public is split on the possibility of Prince Harry returning to royal duties on a permanent basis, with 34% in favour and 37% opposed.

According to the survey, over half (56%) of Britons continue to believe that King Charles III is doing a good job as King. The Royal Family’s image remains positive overall, with 53% of Britons saying they feel favourable towards them (18% unfavourable), while 44% think it would be worse for the country if the monarchy were abolished, versus 23% who think it would be better without it.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}