Not ready to tango? Hours after Ukraine accepts Donald Trump’s 30-day truce plan, Russia bombs Zelensky’s hometown

Hours after Kyiv accepted a US proposal for a 30-day truce with Moscow as part of a deal with the Donald Trump administration, Russia launched missile and drone attacks across Ukraine, reported Daily Mail.

The latest airstrikes cast doubt on Russian President Vladimir Putin's willingness to accept US President Donald Trump's demands for peace in the three-year war.

“The fierce overnight bombardment saw a double missile strike hit Kryvyi Rih - the city where Volodymyr Zelensky was born - led to a woman, 47, in a trolleybus being killed,” the Daily Mail report said.

In Odesa, the Russian strike damaged a Barbados-flagged 587ft-long dry cargo ship carrying grain bound for Africa. Four people were killed and several injured, the report said.

In a strike on Dnipro, 10 private houses were hit by the Russian forces.

30-day truce On Tuesday night, Trump said he would talk directly to Putin, saying: 'It takes two to tango. I hope he will agree.”

Trump said US officials will speak to their Russian counterparts on Wednesday and that it’s possible he’ll talk to Putin this week.

Kyiv's agreement to a 30-day ceasefire meant that the ball was now in Moscow's court, said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“Now it'll be up to them to say yes or no. If they say no, then we'll unfortunately know what the impediment is to peace here,” Rubio said,

The peace plan would be put to the Kremlin this week, he added.

Ukraine was ready to accept the US proposal and halt the fighting immediately, Volodymyr Zelensky said during his Saudi Arabia visit.

“We see it as a positive step and are ready to take it,” the Ukrainian president said. “Now, it is up to the United States to convince Russia to do the same.”

In Jeddah, where the truce talks took place, US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz told reporters that the Ukrainian delegation “made concrete steps and concrete proposals, not only accepting our proposal for a full ceasefire. We also got into substantive details on how this war is going to permanently end, what type of guarantees they’re going to have for their long-term security and prosperity, but also really looking at what it’s going to take to finally end the horrific fighting.”