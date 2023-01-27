Not right for Twitter: Co-founder claims Elon Musk ‘unwound all positive changes'2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 07:04 PM IST
Improvements to morale and content policies at the business have been reversed, Twitter co-founder said
Months after the controversial Twitter takeover by Elon Musk, the social media platform’s co-founder expresses that the tech billionaire might not be the best fit for the company. ‘Improvements to morale and content policies at the business have been reversed’ since the new proprietor joined the company.
