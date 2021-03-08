'Not running away': Women fighting on Britain's COVID-19 front line

"I knew, as a nurse, what I should be doing; that end of time was coming and she would not make it," Philip said. "But at the same time, as a daughter, I did not want to let go of it, I just wanted her to hold on to the last straw. I wanted to say and scream at the top of my voice 'no don't, I don’t want her to go'."

