Not ‘Spare’-ed: Prince Harry's plethora of nicknames for his sibling, genitals..

Prince Harry and his memoir ‘Spare’ has created buzz since the time it was conceptualised. The book garnered more attention especially owing to the fact that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as working members of the British royal family in 2021.
An interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with Oprah Winfrey also brought up allegations of ‘racism’ against the royal family. Several other revelations, death of Britain's longest reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles becoming the King later, Prince Harry's book saw the light of the day.
The much awaited book is replete with several nicknames Harry assigned to people and things. This ranges from his brother Prince William to his genitals.
Here's a guide to all the nicknames mentioned in the autobiography.
Granny- Not a particularly surprising nickname, although it is worth noting that the Queen didn’t insist on something more formal, like Grandmother or Grandmama. This indicating that there is far more familiarity in the formal household than is assumed.
Harold, H, Haz, or Spike- In the book, Harry, who was born Henry Charles Albert David — reveals that his brother and father both call him Harold. Harry is already a nickname for Henry. He has also pointed out that his friends call him H, his wife Meghan Markle calls him Haz. Prince Harry also mentioned during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that others have called him “Baz, Bazza, Spike, Bazzarooni."
Willy- As is obvious ‘Willy’ seems to be the Harry's nickname for his elder brother Prince of Wales, William.
Tweedle Dumb and Tweedle Dumber- This rather sharp-witted juxtaposition from Lewis Caroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and Dumb and Dumber, refers to two paparazzi who, according to The Independent, once pursued him so aggressively, his bodyguard almost pulled out a gun.
Bee, Wasp, and Fly- Harry’s distaste for palace culture is clear in Spare, as he reportedly frequently mentions three particular “courtiers" he claims were unfair to him and his wife. Identified only as Bee, Wasp, and Fly, these three are described as “all middle-aged white men who’d managed to consolidate power through a series of bold Machiavellian maneuvers." The New York Times reported that these three men are Edward Young, former private secretary to the queen, Clive Alderton, private secretary to Charles, and Simon Case, formerly William’s private secretary and now government Cabinet Secretary, but it’s unclear which was Bee, Wasp, or Fly.
Rehabber Kooks- According to his memoir, Prince Harry was so traumatized by the tabloids in his youth, that he apparently can’t even bare to say the name of former Sun and News of the World editor, Rebekah Brooks. As reported by Gawker, in his book, Harry recalls the time the tabloids ran a seven-page story about his drug usage in 2001, titled “Harry’s Drugs Shame." The article claimed that Harry was a “habitual drug user" who had gone to rehab — both of which the Prince insists are untrue. Harry was devastated by the ordeal, and can only refer to the editor, who he later refers to as “a loathsome toad," as Rehabber Kooks.
Billy the Rock- Then saviour of Prince Harry from Tweedle Dumb and Tweedle Dumber, Billy the Rock, is the prince's bodygurad. As per the LA Times, Billy the Rock also stopped the prince from drunkenly getting a tattoo during his 2012 trip to Las Vegas.
Todger- In a reference to his trip back from the North Pole, Prince Harry says, “upon arriving home, I’d been horrified to discover that my nether regions were frostnipped as well," adding, “And while the ears and cheeks were already healing, the todger wasn’t." refering to a bit of a situation with his genitals, as per Los Angeles Times!
