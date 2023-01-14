Not ‘Spare’-ed: Prince Harry's plethora of nicknames for his sibling, genitals..

Rehabber Kooks- According to his memoir, Prince Harry was so traumatized by the tabloids in his youth, that he apparently can’t even bare to say the name of former Sun and News of the World editor, Rebekah Brooks. As reported by Gawker, in his book, Harry recalls the time the tabloids ran a seven-page story about his drug usage in 2001, titled “Harry’s Drugs Shame." The article claimed that Harry was a “habitual drug user" who had gone to rehab — both of which the Prince insists are untrue. Harry was devastated by the ordeal, and can only refer to the editor, who he later refers to as “a loathsome toad," as Rehabber Kooks.