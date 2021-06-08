WASHINGTON : World Bank President David Malpass said on Tuesday that the bank does not support waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, out of concern that it would hamper innovation in the pharmaceuticals sector.

Malpass, asked during a media call about new World Bank economic forecasts whether he supports WTO negotiations for a vaccine waiver, said: "We don't support that, for the reason that it would run the risk of reducing the innovation and the R&D in that sector."

Global growth forecast to 5.6% for 2021

The World Bank today raised its global growth forecast to 5.6% for 2021, marking the strongest recovery from a recession in 80 years due to US stimulus spending and faster growth in China but held back by "highly unequal" access to COVID-19 vaccines.

The development lender's latest Global Economic Prospects report showed a 1.5-percentage-point increase from forecasts made in January, before the Biden administration took office and enacted a $1.9 trillion US COVID-19 aid package.

Since then, vaccines have become much more widely distributed in the United States and some other wealthy countries, boosting their output, as forecasts lag for emerging market and low-income countries.

"This recovery is uneven and largely reflects sharp rebounds in some major economies -- most notably the United States, owing to substantial fiscal support -- amid highly unequal vaccine access," the World Bank said in the report.

Many emerging market and developing economies were seeing elevated COVID-19 caseloads, obstacles to vaccination and withdrawal of support, the bank said.

By 2022, this will leave global output about 2% below pre-pandemic projections, and about two thirds of emerging market economies will still not have made up last year's per-capita income losses.

If vaccine distribution to developing countries can be accelerated, World Bank economist Ayhan Kose said that 2022 global GDP growth, currently forecast at 4.3%, could increase substantially to around 5%.

The report said market concerns about inflation could raise borrowing costs in emerging markets and low-income countries which are also more challenged by short-term inflation because of rising food costs.

