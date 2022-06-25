Not Tesla, this company is dominating EV race

The Ioniq 5 and EV6 both offer the cargo space of a small SUV, the size and shape of vehicle that hastaken over US garages of late. Both cars ride on the same modular platform, incorporate the same motors and batteries and post similar speed specifications. They are tricked out with screens and charge at some of the fastest rates in the industry, adding almost 16 miles of range in a minute under ideal conditions. They also offera couple features that are novel in the space: pedals to adjust regenerative braking and bi-directional power (yes, you can run power tools or charge another EV with one of these machines).