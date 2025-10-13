Missed the Nobel, but Trump to join Barack Obama as recipient of Israel’s highest civilian honour

US President Donald Trump will be conferred with Israel's highest civilian honour—the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honour—on Monday, for his role in securing the release of hostages held by Hamas from Gaza.

Advertisement

"Through his tireless efforts, President Trump has not only helped bring our loved ones home but has also laid the foundations for a new era in the Middle East built on security, cooperation, and genuine hope for a peaceful future," Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who will present Trump with the award, said in a statement ahead of his US counterpart's visit.

While Trump will be informed of Israel's decision to honour him, the actual award will be presented in "coming months", Herzog said.

Israel had previously presented the award to former US presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden in 2013 and 2022 respectively.

The announcement comes days after Trump brokered a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, and ahead of a crucial hostage-detainee exchange that could determine the longevity of the truce.

Advertisement

Hostage-detainee swap Israel is expecting the release and handover of 20 living hostages by Hamas on Monday, following which it will release around 2,000 Palestinian detainees.

The hostage-detainee swap is part of the first phase of Trump's 20-point peace plan to end more than two years of war between Israel and Hamas, which was sparked by the Palestinian militant group's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

During his brief stopover in Israel, Trump is expected to meet the families of the released hostages and address the Israeli Parliament.

Subsequently, he is slated to travel to Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh to co-host a Gaza peace summit with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, a summit from which Israel has been snubbed.