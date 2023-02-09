Home / News / World /  Not to sanction India for buying Russian oil, say US officials after Ukraine lawmaker’s comments
Back

Not to sanction India for buying Russian oil, say US officials after Ukraine lawmaker’s comments

2 min read . Updated: 09 Feb 2023, 12:42 AM IST Shashank Mattoo
In recent months, Indian purchases of Russian oil have increased steadily with Moscow displacing traditional heavyweights like Iraq and Saudi Arabia to become India’s top supplier of oil. (AP file photo)Premium
In recent months, Indian purchases of Russian oil have increased steadily with Moscow displacing traditional heavyweights like Iraq and Saudi Arabia to become India’s top supplier of oil. (AP file photo)

  • According to numerous reports, the sale of oil to India and China may be helping Russia stay afloat even as powers like the United States and the European Union work to shrink Moscow’s oil revenues

Speaking at a press briefing, senior US diplomat Karen Donfried made clear that America was not looking to sanction India for its purchases of Russian oil. 

“I want to be clear, we are not looking to sanction India. Our partnership with India is one of our most consequential relationships," said Donfried, who also serves as Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs. 

Donfired was responding to queries by the press on the statements made by Oleksander Merezhko, a senior Ukrainian lawmaker who called for India to be sanctioned if it continued purchases of Russian oil. 

In recent months, Indian purchases of Russian oil have increased steadily with Moscow displacing traditional heavyweights like Iraq and Saudi Arabia to become India’s top supplier of oil. According to numerous reports, the sale of oil to India and China may be helping Russia stay afloat even as powers like the United States and the European Union work to shrink Moscow’s oil revenues. 

Assistant-Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt also weighed in on reports that the West’s price cap scheme on Russian oil was underperforming. 

“Our very strong conclusion, including from our best global market experts at the Treasury with the price cap coalition is working. The price cap is having the intended effect and you only need to look at the dramatic spread between the Urals price of crude oil today and the global market price to see that we are achieving our goal of minimizing the resources which Russia receives from its oil," said Pyatt, who has also served in New Delhi as Deputy Chief of Mission at the American Embassy. 

Pyatt also drew attention to a report by the International Energy Agency which estimates that Russia’s oil and gas revenues by 50% by the end of the decade.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x