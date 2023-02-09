Not to sanction India for buying Russian oil, say US officials after Ukraine lawmaker’s comments
- According to numerous reports, the sale of oil to India and China may be helping Russia stay afloat even as powers like the United States and the European Union work to shrink Moscow’s oil revenues
Speaking at a press briefing, senior US diplomat Karen Donfried made clear that America was not looking to sanction India for its purchases of Russian oil.
