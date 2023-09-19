'Not trying to provoke, want answers': Justin Trudeau on Khalistani terrorist's killing in Canada1 min read 19 Sep 2023, 07:20 PM IST
Canadian PM Trudeau calls murder of Indian separatist leader ‘extremely serious’ after India dismissed the accusations as 'absurd'.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that the murder of an Indian separatist leader in the other country is ‘extremely serious’. The remarks came mere hours after the lawmaker asserted that "credible allegations" linked Indian agents to the June slaying of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. New Delhi has however dismissed the Canadian government's accusations as ‘absurd’.