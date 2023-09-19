comScore
'Not trying to provoke, want answers': Justin Trudeau on Khalistani terrorist's killing in Canada
'Not trying to provoke, want answers': Justin Trudeau on Khalistani terrorist's killing in Canada

 19 Sep 2023, 07:20 PM IST Anwesha Mitra

Canadian PM Trudeau calls murder of Indian separatist leader ‘extremely serious’ after India dismissed the accusations as 'absurd'.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for a meeting at Hyderabad house in New Delhi on February 2018. (AFP)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for a meeting at Hyderabad house in New Delhi on February 2018. (AFP)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that the murder of an Indian separatist leader in the other country is ‘extremely serious’. The remarks came mere hours after the lawmaker asserted that "credible allegations" linked Indian agents to the June slaying of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. New Delhi has however dismissed the Canadian government's accusations as ‘absurd’.

“The government of India needs to take this matter with the utmost seriousness. We are doing that, we are not looking to provoke or escalate," Reuters quoted him as saying. 

The Khalistan Tiger Force chief – wanted in India for several terror attacks – had been gunned down by two unidentified assailants outside a gurdwara in Surrey on June 18. 

ALSO READ: Will India-Canada row impact India's ties with West? Here's what experts say

“Over the past number of weeks, Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the Government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar," Trudeau said on Monday. 

Following his speech to the House of Commons, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly confirmed that she has ordered the expulsion of “a senior Indian diplomat".

India has vehemently rejected the claims and later asked a Canadian diplomat to exit the country within the next five days. 

“Allegations of the Government of India's involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated. Similar allegations were made by the Canadian Prime Minister to our Prime Minister, and were completely rejected. We are a democratic polity with a strong commitment to the rule of law," the MEA said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Such unsubstantiated allegations seek to shift the focus from Khalistani terrorists and extremists, who have been provided shelter in Canada and continue to threaten India's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The inaction of the Canadian Government on this matter has been a long-standing and continuing concern," the ministry added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 19 Sep 2023, 07:20 PM IST
