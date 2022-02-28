France has been the world’s leading tourist destination for more than 30 years. And now, the French President has made a pledge to make France the world's number one tourist destination. The goal was set by the President during the first Destination France Summit in November last year.

In 2019, 90 million international tourists visited France to discover our rich natural and architectural heritage and to enjoy our world-renowned hospitality and way of life. In France, tourism accounts for 8% of GDP. This is thanks to the millions of people, passionate about their jobs and their country, who uphold its excellent reputation day after day, a release by the tourism ministry mentioned.

President of the French Republic last year announced that this plan aims to set a trajectory of 10 years for the tourism sector to bounce back after being hit particularly hard by the public health crisis. The plan will consolidate France’s stable position as the world’s number one tourist destination.

“Today, we want this position to mean greater benefits for all stakeholders throughout our territories. Increasing the length of stays, making it easier to get around, becoming the world’s leading sustainable tourism destination and focusing on quality will be the essence of French tourism for the coming decade," Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne said.

