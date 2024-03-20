US Presidential poll 2024: Not Vivek Ramaswamy but THIS Indian-American among Donald Trump's VP pick
Donald Trump is looking for a running mate who isn’t motivated by the limelight, but who will help give him a measurable edge in the race against President Joe Biden
After ruling out Vivek Ramaswamy as his running mate in the US Presidential polls, Donald Trump has shortlisted another Indian American along with five more names for the vice president's post.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message