After ruling out Vivek Ramaswamy as his running mate in the US Presidential polls, Donald Trump has shortlisted another Indian American along with five more names for the vice president's post.

Trump is looking for a running mate who isn’t motivated by the limelight, but who will help give him a measurable edge in the race against President Joe Biden, closed sources told Bloomberg agency.

Tulsi Gabbard, a former US representative who was once considered a rising star of the Democratic Party, is the potential vice presidential candidate on Trump's shortlist.

Last month, Trump acknowledged that at least five high-profile Republicans and one former Democrat are on the shortlist for potential running mates in the general election. According to the New York Post, the names included, Tulsi Gabbard, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Tim Scotte, Byron Donalds, and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.

About Tulsi Gabbard

According to publicly available information, Gabbard was born in Leloaloa, American Samoa. She received a B.S.B.A. in business administration from Hawaii Pacific University in 2009. Her father, Mike Gabbard, has been a member of the Hawaii State Senate since 2006.

In 2002, Gabbard became the youngest person ever elected to the Hawaii state legislature, representing District 42 in West Oahu through 2004. In 2003, Gabbard enlisted in the Hawaii Army National Guard, completing her basic training between legislative sessions. In July 2004, she was deployed for a 12-month tour in Iraq. In 2007, she graduated from the Accelerated Officer Candidate School at Ft. McClellan, Alabama, where she was the first woman to finish as the distinguished honor graduate in the Academy's 50-year history.

From 2007 to 2009, Gabbard served as a legislative aide to U.S. Senator Daniel K. Akaka. In 2009, she was deployed to Kuwait, training counterterrorism units. In 2010, she was elected to the Honolulu City Council, and in 2012, was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Gabbard served as a representative for Hawaii's 2nd Congressional District from 2013-2021, the first American Samoan Congresswoman and the first practicing Hindu member of Congress.

Trump has ruled out Vivek Ramaswamy as his running mate and is instead eyeing the entrepreneur for a Cabinet job, according to Bloomberg news agency.

As per the Bloomberg report, Trump personally told Ramaswamy he won’t be his vice presidential pick but is considering him for posts including Homeland Security secretary.

