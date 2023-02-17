Home / News / World /  'Not what I intended…': OpenAI co-founder Elon Musk as ChatGPT craze continues
'Not what I intended…': OpenAI co-founder Elon Musk as ChatGPT craze continues

Updated: 17 Feb 2023, 08:47 PM IST Anwesha Mitra
While the Tesla and SpaceX CEO was one of the OpenAI co-founders - the company behind the viral chatbot - he insisted on Friday that this was ‘not what he had intended’.

Billionaire Elon Musk asserted approximately five years ago that AI was ‘far more dangerous than nukes’ - a stance that he appears to be maintaining even as the world obsesses over ChatGPT and artificial intelligence. While the Tesla and SpaceX CEO was one of the OpenAI co-founders - the company behind the viral chatbot - he insisted on Friday that this was “not what he had intended".

“OpenAI was created as an open source (which is why I named it “Open" AI), non-profit company to serve as a counterweight to Google, but now it has become a closed source, maximum-profit company effectively controlled by Microsoft. Not what I intended at all," he said today.

Over the past few weeks, Musk has highlighted many bizarre AI-related stories - from Bing Chat's penchant for ‘creepy’ comments to ChatGPT's presence before mainstream media.

For the uninitiated, Musk had resigned from the OpenAI board in 2018 - to avoid any future conflict as Tesla expanded into the AI field.

“I had to focus on solving a painfully large number of engineering and manufacturing problems at Tesla (especially) and SpaceX. Also, Tesla was competing for some of same people as OpenAI and I didn’t agree with some of what OpenAI team wanted to do," he explained in a 2019 tweet.

While Musk insists that ChatGPT or AI as a whol has 'both posities and negatives' and shows great promise, he has also repeatedly predicted 'great danger' alongside. As such, the billionaire businessman has called AI to be safely regulated. And while that could slow things down a tad, Musk opined that this too could be seen as a ‘good thing’.

 

 

 

